Serena Williams has made a winning return to competitive tennis on Tuesday as she rallied from a set down to beat Bernarda Pera 4-6 6-4 6-1 at the Top Seed Open in Lexington, Kentucky in her first match of the Covid-19 era.

Williams was five points from falling to the American left-hander in the second set on Tuesday but suddenly showcased her fighting spirit and pulled away to set up a second-round showdown with older sister Venus, a 6-3 6-2 winner over Victoria Azarenka.

"It's good just in general because I haven't played. A lot of players have been playing — little things and little matches and playing against other players — but I've only been training so this was really good for me," said Serena, who is gearing up for the August 31-September 13 US Open.

The Top Seed Open, the first WTA Tour tournament in the US since the Covid-19 outbreak halted play, provided a taste of what is to come for the 38-year-old American as she bids for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title in New York, with empty, silent stands taking the place of roaring crowds.