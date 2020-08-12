POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Serena William's winning return to tennis after Covid-19 hiatus
The tennis player who halted play during the Covid-19 pandemic is gearing up for the August 31-September 13 US Open.
Serena William's winning return to tennis after Covid-19 hiatus
Serena Williams serves during her match against Bernarda Pera during Top Seed Open - Day 2 at the Top Seed Tennis Club on August 11, 2020 in Lexington, Kentucky. / AFP
August 12, 2020

Serena Williams has made a winning return to competitive tennis on Tuesday as she rallied from a set down to beat Bernarda Pera 4-6 6-4 6-1 at the Top Seed Open in Lexington, Kentucky in her first match of the Covid-19 era.

Williams was five points from falling to the American left-hander in the second set on Tuesday but suddenly showcased her fighting spirit and pulled away to set up a second-round showdown with older sister Venus, a 6-3 6-2 winner over Victoria Azarenka.

"It's good just in general because I haven't played. A lot of players have been playing — little things and little matches and playing against other players — but I've only been training so this was really good for me," said Serena, who is gearing up for the August 31-September 13 US Open.

READ MORE: Serena Williams set to play inaugural Kentucky tournament next month 

The Top Seed Open, the first WTA Tour tournament in the US since the Covid-19 outbreak halted play, provided a taste of what is to come for the 38-year-old American as she bids for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title in New York, with empty, silent stands taking the place of roaring crowds.

Recommended

"I’ve been through so many things in my career so this was totally different," said Serena. "Being in New York will be a little different because there’s this massive stadium."

READ MORE: Three sports habits that could change after coronavirus 

Venus, who fell in the first round at the Australian Open, Acapulco, and Monterrey earlier this year, cruised through her clash of former world number ones as she turned aside the one break point she faced during an 80-minute win over Azarenka.

In other action, former US Open champion Sloane Stephens was upset by Canadian Leylah Fernandez, Kazakhstan's Yulia Putinseva beat Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic and Coco Gauff beat fellow American Caroline Dolehide.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister
US Supreme Court prevents Trump from firing fed governor for now
US sanctions alleged Iranian 'weapons networks' after UN reimposes restrictions
'Nothing ruled out' if Russian plane breaches European airspace: Macron
Ukrainian wanted in Nord Stream case must remain in custody: Polish court
US government shutdown may furlough 750,000 federal workers as Democrats and Republicans trade blame