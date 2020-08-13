Through so many exasperating moments in front of goal — too many for the world's most expensive footballer — Neymar persevered, determined to rescue Paris Saint-Germain.

Just when it seemed time was running out, the player signed to deliver PSG its most coveted trophy spared the French champions from a humbling Champions League exit against Atalanta.

A night of frustrating squandered scoring chances ended with Neymar setting up the goals that turned Wednesday's game around, producing a 2-1 victory that sent PSG into the semifinals for the first time in 25 years.

“Nobody will ever get it out of my head that I want to go to the final," he said. “We’re a formidable squad, a family, with the attitude that it’s impossible to knock us out.”

Atalanta, the Serie A club on a modest budget eclipsed by Qatar-funded PSG, had led from Mario Pasalic’s curling strike in the 27th minute until the 90th. Neymar then found time to set up Marquinhos for the equaliser and was involved in the build-up to Eric Choupo-Moting’s winner in the third minute of stoppage time.

No fans amid Covid-19

Relief for Neymar. Agony for Atalanta. And all the emotions could be heard around the empty Lisbon stadium, with no fans allowed inside because of the coronavirus restrictions.

“At this moment, it’s quite painful,” Atalanta midfielder Marten de Roon. “Tomorrow, I will be proud of our team and club but at this moment I feel disappointment.”

It had seemed Atlanta's resilience would prevail and extend a remarkable debut season in European football's elite competition just as its home city of Bergamo — one of the European cities hardest-hit by the Covid-19 pandemic — continues to grieve the thousands of victims.

“It leaves us with a very bad taste to have conceded that late winner when the match was about to finish,” Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini. “That’s what is really hurting us because until that moment we thought we were controlling the match.”

The substitutes helped transform PSG's fortunes — first with Kylian Mbappe's arrival with 30 minutes remaining, and then Choupo-Moting 20 minutes later.

“When I came on I thought I can’t lose,” said Choupo-Moting, whose high, diagonal pass reached Neymar on the left flank in the 90th. The Brazilian's scuffed shot was turned in by Marquinhos to rouse PSG for a thrilling finale.

It was another run by Neymar that unpicked a tiring Atalanta before feeding Mbappe, who squared across for Choupo-Moting to slide the ball over the line.

“It was not only just a technical show," Choupo-Moting said of Neymar. “He has worked hard for the team."

Man of the match

Although Neymar was awarded man of the match, the $262 million forward handed over the prize to the less glamorous teammate signed as a free agent two year ago after Stoke's relegation from the Premier League.