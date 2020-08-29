POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Senegal's first female pro surfer inspires girls to defy norms
Khadjou Sambe, Senegal's first female professional surfer, now coaches local girls, encouraging them to develop the physical and mental strength to ride waves and break the mould in a society that generally expects them to stay at home.
Senegal's first female pro surfer inspires girls to defy norms
Khadjou Sambe, 25, Senegal's first female professional surfer, waxes her surfboard in Dakar, Senegal, August 13 2020. / Reuters
August 29, 2020

Growing up in the coastal capital of Dakar, Khadjou Sambe never saw a Black woman surfing the Atlantic swells. As Senegal's first female professional surfer, Sambe is now inspiring the next generation to defy cultural norms and take to the waves.

Undeterred by the postponement of the Olympic Games, Sambe trains whenever conditions allow in the powerful surf break near her home in the hardscrabble district of Ngor - the westernmost point of the African continent.

"When I am in the water I feel something extraordinary, something special in my heart," Sambe said, wearing a t-shirt of the "Black Girls Surf" project (BGS), which helps Black girls and women around the world break into professional surfing.

READ MORE: Women in France buck discrimination to get into top school

Breaking the mould

Sambe is a proud Lebou, an ethnic group that traditionally lives by the sea, but as a teenager, her parents refused to allow her to surf for two and a half years, saying it brought shame on the family.

"My determination was strong enough to make them change their minds," she said.

Recommended

Sambe now also coaches local girls, encouraging them to develop the physical and mental strength to ride waves and break the mould in a society that generally expects them to stay at home, cook, clean, and marry young.

"I always advise them not to listen to other people, to block their ears," she said.

Residents of Ngor have become used to seeing Sambe carrying her board through the alleyways leading to the shore. 

In recent months, she has used a house overlooking the ocean as a base during a visit by mentor and BGS founder American Rhonda Harper.

"I would always see people surfing and I'd say to myself: but where are the girls who surf?" Sambe said.

"I thought: why don't I go surfing, represent my country, represent Africa, represent Senegal as a Black girl?"

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister
US Supreme Court prevents Trump from firing fed governor for now
US sanctions alleged Iranian 'weapons networks' after UN reimposes restrictions
'Nothing ruled out' if Russian plane breaches European airspace: Macron
Ukrainian wanted in Nord Stream case must remain in custody: Polish court
US government shutdown may furlough 750,000 federal workers as Democrats and Republicans trade blame