Tuesday, September 22, 2020

UK reports 37 Covid-19 deaths, highest since July

Britain reported the highest number of Covid-19-related deaths since July 14, government statistics showed, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson toughened restrictions in a bid to contain a second wave of infections.

There were 37 people who died within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test, up from 11 reported on Monday.

Johnson told people to work from home where possible and ordered bars and restaurants to close early to tackle a fast-spreading second wave of with restrictions lasting probably six months.

Turkey reports 1,692 new cases

A total of 1,692 new coronavirus cases and 1,261 recoveries have been reported in Turkey.

The country's overall case count now stands at 306,302, with 269,696 recoveries, according to Health Ministry data on Tuesday.

A total of 114,311 more coronavirus tests were conducted over the past 24 hours, pushing the total past 9.49 million.

The death toll from the outbreak in Turkey rose to 7,639, with 65 new fatalities, said the data.

The figures also showed that the number of patients in critical condition now stands at 1,522, while 6.7 percent suffer from pneumonia.

France again reports over 10,000 cases

France has again registered more than10,000 new confirmed coronavirus infections over 24-hours, for the sixth time in 12 days.

The health ministry reported 10,008 new cases on Tuesday, compared to 5,298 on Monday - which usually sees a dip due to weekend data delays - and 10,569 on Sunday, but below the 13,498high set on Saturday.

The new cases pushed the total to 468,069.

The ministry also reported the number of deaths increased to31,416, an increase of 78, compared to a seven-day moving average of 60 deaths per day.

Spain adds 10,800 new infections, total at 682,267

Spain's cumulative tally of confirmed coronavirus infections rose by nearly 10,800 from the previous day to reach 682,267, health ministry data has showed.

That included 3,125 cases diagnosed in the last 24 hours, but these daily figures tend to end up much higher after retroactive updates of the infection tally, having exceeded 10,000 cases per day for most of last week.

With 21 deaths from the virus in the last day, the total number of Covid-19 fatalities has reached 30,904.

Scotland to limit household gatherings

Scotland will introduce additional nationwide restrictions on household gatherings that go further than UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's new rules, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said, to halt the second wave of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

"We intend, as Northern Ireland did yesterday, to also introduce nationwide additional restrictions on household gatherings, similar to those already in place in the west of Scotland," Sturgeon said.

Dutch coronavirus cases hit new weekly record

The Netherlands posted a record weekly number of new confirmed coronavirus infections in the week through September 22, hitting 13,471 cases, an increase of more than 60 percent from the week before, health authorities said.

In the week through Sept. 15 the National Institute for Health (RIVM) had registered 8,265 Covid-19 cases.

The RIVM recorded 33 deaths from the disease in the past seven days, up from 19 deaths a week earlier.

Iran daily coronavirus cases highest since February

Iran's health ministry has reported 3,712 new coronavirus infections in the previous 24 hours, the highest daily tally recorded since February, pushing the national cumulative total to 429,193.

On February 19, the Iranian government publicly announced its first two cases of – and deaths from - the novel coronavirus.

Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari told state TV that 178 people had died from the disease in the previous 24 hours, bringing the official death toll to 24,656 in Iran, one of the worst-hit countries in the Middle East.

Indonesia reports biggest daily rise in deaths

Indonesia has reported its biggest daily rise in coronavirus deaths with 160 fatalities, data from the country's Covid-19 task force showed.

Indonesia has reported 9,837 deaths overall, the highest death toll in Southeast Asia.

It also reported 4,071 new coronavirus infections, bringing the total number of cases in the Southeast Asian country to 252,923.

Nigeria's death toll hits 1,100

Nigeria’s coronavirus death toll now stands at 1,100 with a total of 57,437 cases, authorities said.

Two more Covid-19 fatalities and 195 infections were registered in the West African country over the past day, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

With over 18,900 cases, the commercial capital Lagos remains Nigeria’s worst-hit city.

Myanmar newspapers halt printing

Private media houses in Myanmar are suspending production of newspapers after its commercial hub Yangon was placed under partial lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Authorities imposed stricter stay-at-home orders from Monday in Yangon, forcing employees of nearly all private businesses, including journalists, to work from home.

With all private national newspapers based in the city, the new restrictions have had a serious impact on Myanmar’s media industry.

Four national newspapers – Standard Times, 7 Day Daily, the Myanmar Times, and the Voice Daily – have decided to suspend circulation of their print editions from Wednesday.

Journalists will, however, keep working from home and news will continue to be published online.

State-owned newspapers will keep publishing their print editions.

As of Tuesday, Myanmar has registered a total of 6,571 coronavirus cases, including 100 deaths.

Philippines reports 1,635 cases, 50 more deaths

The Philippine health ministry has reported 1,635 novel coronavirus cases, the lowest daily increase in infections in two weeks, and 50 new deaths.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed infections in the Philippines have increased to 291,789, the highest in Southeast Asia, while deaths have reached 5,049.

Pakistan launches Phase III trials for CanSinoBIO's vaccine

Pakistan has launched Phase III clinical trials for Chinese company CanSinoBIO's Covid-19 vaccine candidate, a government minister and an official at the pharmaceutical company said on Tuesday.

"Just launched the Phase III trials for a Covid-19 vaccine in Pakistan," said the minister for planning, Asad Umar.

The trials have begun, said Dr Hasan, an official with the pharmaceutical company.

Russia's cases at highest since July 18

Russia has reported 6,215 new coronavirus cases, the most recorded over 24 hours since July 18, pushing its national tally to 1,115,810, the fourth largest in the world.

Authorities also reported 160 deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the official death toll to 19,649 in a nation with a total population of around 144 million.

India's infections at lowest in almost a month