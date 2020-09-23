POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Japanese female football star Yuki Nagasato joins men's team
The 33-year-old striker, who will return to the Red Stars for the 2021 season, will play as a professional with Hayabusa Eleven, the team of her older brother Genki.
Japanese female football star Yuki Nagasato joins men's team
Yuki Nagasato of Japan celebrates her goal against Brazil during their women's friendly soccer match in Kobe, western Japan, April 5, 2012. / Reuters
September 23, 2020

Japanese women's football great Yuki Nagasato has said that she was inspired by Megan Rapinoe's fight for equality as she recently took the highly unusual step of joining a men's team.

Nagasato, a Women's World Cup-winner in 2011, will play for Hayabusa Eleven, an amateur outfit in her home prefecture of Kanagawa, on loan from Chicago Red Stars in the US professional league.

The 33-year-old striker, who will return to the Red Stars for the 2021 season, will play as a professional with Hayabusa Eleven, the team of her older brother Genki.

"Honestly, how much I can contribute among men is unknown," Nagasato, also a runner-up at the 2015 World Cup and 2012 Olympics, said earlier this month.

"But I was really inspired by messages on gender gap by Rapinoe at the World Cup and I was wondering if I could also send a message to the society," she said.

READ MORE:Women soccer players sue for equal pay

READ MORE: Judge denies US women footballers immediate appeal of equal-pay claim

'No boundary'

Recommended

Rapinoe, this year's Ballon d'Or winner after starring in the United States' victorious World Cup campaign, is a strong campaigner for social justice who has led attempts to win equal pay for America's men's and women's national teams.

Nagasato said it was her idea to play for Hayabusa Eleven, a move that she hoped would send out a strong message.

"I thought I could show that women can also play in a men's team," she said.

"I want to help create a community where there is no boundary regarding gender or race."

Nagasato joined the Chicago team in 2017 and scored eight goals last year, together with a league-leading eight assists.

But she said she had no ambitions of playing for the Nadeshiko, Japan's women's team, at the postponed Tokyo Olympics next year.

"I really cannot imagine myself joining" the Olympics, she said.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister
US Supreme Court prevents Trump from firing fed governor for now
US sanctions alleged Iranian 'weapons networks' after UN reimposes restrictions
'Nothing ruled out' if Russian plane breaches European airspace: Macron
Ukrainian wanted in Nord Stream case must remain in custody: Polish court
US government shutdown may furlough 750,000 federal workers as Democrats and Republicans trade blame