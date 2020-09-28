Britain will hand back a 4,000-year-old sculpture to Iraq after an investigation found that it had been looted, the British Museum has said.

"This important piece was illegally removed from Iraq and discovered by authorities in the UK," the British Museum said on Monday in a statement.

"Temple plaques such as this are rare and there are only around 50 examples known in existence."

The London-based institution said the Iraqi government had "generously permitted it to go on display" at the museum before it is repatriated.

"The British Museum is absolutely committed to the fight against illicit trade and damage to cultural heritage," its director Hartwig Fischer said.

'Western Asiatic Akkadian tablet'

Museum experts were called by a specialist London police unit after an online sales platform offered the artifact for sale in May last year with only limited details of its provenance.

Despite the online listing describing it as "a Western Asiatic Akkadian tablet," the experts determined the limestone wall plaque came from an ancient Sumerian temple dating to around 2,400 BC.