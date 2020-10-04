POLITICS
Argentinian qualifier Podoroska enters French Open quarter-finals
Nadia Podoroska, ranked 131 in the world, defeats Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic 2-6, 6-2, 6-3 to reach next stage of Roland Garros.
Winner Argentina's Nadia Podoroska (R) is congratulated by Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova (L) as they touch their rackets at the end of their match in Paris on October 4, 2020. / AFP
October 4, 2020

Argentinian qualifier Nadia Podoroska, ranked 131 in the world, has defeated Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic 2-6, 6-2, 6-3 to reach the Roland Garros quarter-finals.

Podoroska is making her debut in Paris and will face third seed Elina Svitolina of Ukraine for a place in the semi-finals.

The 23-year-old was the second qualifier to make the last eight on Sunday following Italian world number 159 Martina Trevisan's win over Dutch fifth seed Kiki Bertens.

Podoroska, who was ranked at 255 at the start of the season, has now won 42 matches across all tours in 2020 despite the truncated season and will make her top 100 debut after the tournament.

She will now bid to emulate compatriot Paola Suarez, who made the semi-finals in Paris in 2004.

Bitter memories of past defeats 

Three years ago, on her only other visit to Paris, Podoroska fell in the first round of qualifying, losing to Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic in just 39 minutes, winning just 21 points.

Svitolina, meanwhile, reached the quarter-finals for the third time with a 6-1, 6-3 win over France's Caroline Garcia.

Svitolina, the only seed left in her half of the draw following the defeat earlier of top seed Simona Halep, will be desperate to erase the bitter memory of her last run to the last eight in 2017.

She led Halep 6-3, 5-1, and had a match point before she suffered a spectacular collapse.

SOURCE:AFP
