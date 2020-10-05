Formula One's 2020 Turkish Grand Prix will be held without spectators due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Istanbul governor's office made the announcement on Monday as the event returns to Istanbul after an absence of almost a decade. It is set to take place from November 13 to 15.

The operators of the Grand Prix, to be held in Istanbul Park, said Turkey hoped to secure a permanent place on the F1 calendar after the race.

First time since 2011