POLITICS
2 MIN READ
WhatsApp to share data with Facebook in new ultimatum to users
World's most popular messaging app's new privacy policy forces users to agree to share personal data with Facebook or risk losing their accounts starting from the first week of February.
WhatsApp to share data with Facebook in new ultimatum to users
WhatsApp assured users that their data would remain private when it was acquired by Facebook in 2014. / AFP
January 7, 2021

WhatsApp, a messaging app owned by social media giant Facebook, has raised privacy concerns after announcing a change in its privacy policy that will allow Facebook to access the data of its users.

The app's over 2 billion users will be presented with "an ultimatum" on February 8th to either accept the new privacy policies or delete their accounts, reports Ars Technica.

"After this date, you'll need to accept these updates to continue using WhatsApp," the service told users on Thursday via an in-app alert that asks them to agree to the policy. 

WhatsApp, which boasts "Privacy and Security is in our DNA," says it currently collects information on usage and log, location, device, connection, and cookies.

It assured users that their data would remain private when it was acquired by Facebook in 2014.

Recommended

But it has taken a U-turn with its latest policy changes. 

WhatsApp's terms of working with Facebook, last updated on January 5, said third parties will have access to users' account registration information including their phone number, IP address, contacts, transaction data, information on how they interact with others, device information, and more.

READ MORE: Facebook, WhatsApp suspend user info requests from Hong Kong government

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister
US Supreme Court prevents Trump from firing fed governor for now
US sanctions alleged Iranian 'weapons networks' after UN reimposes restrictions
'Nothing ruled out' if Russian plane breaches European airspace: Macron
Ukrainian wanted in Nord Stream case must remain in custody: Polish court
US government shutdown may furlough 750,000 federal workers as Democrats and Republicans trade blame
Trump issues executive order pledging US military cover for Qatar
Can Netanyahu’s fragile coalition survive Trump’s Gaza peace plan?
By Kazim Alam