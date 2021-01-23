POLITICS
4 MIN READ
Italy probes TikTok 'blackout challenge' after 10-year-old girl death
The investigation comes as Italy announced it had temporarily blocked access to TikTok for users whose age could not be proved definitively.
Italy probes TikTok 'blackout challenge' after 10-year-old girl death
A logo of a smartphone app TikTok is seen on a user post on a smartphone screen, September 28, 2020, in Tokyo. / AP
January 23, 2021

Italian prosecutors have opened a probe into the accidental death of a 10-year-old girl who allegedly took part in a "blackout challenge" on the video-sharing network TikTok.

The investigation came as Italy announced it had temporarily blocked access to TikTok for users whose age could not be proved definitively.

According to TikTok's terms and conditions users must be at least 13-years-old.

The girl died in a Palermo hospital after being discovered on Wednesday by her five-year-old sister in the family bathroom with her cellphone, which was seized by police.

TikTok, which is owned by Chinese company ByteDance, said on Friday it had not managed to identify any content on its site that could have encouraged the girl to participate in any such challenge, but was helping the authorities in the probe over possible "incitement to suicide".

"The safety of the TikTok community is our absolute priority, for this motive we do not allow any content that encourages, promotes or glorifies behaviour that could be dangerous," a TikTok spokesman said.

READ MORE:Ireland investigates how Facebook handles children's data on Instagram

The Italian Data Protection Authority said in a statement later on Friday that it would "block the (Chinese) social media network" with immediate effect until February 15, by which date the network will have to meet the regulator's demands.

Medical experts have warned about the danger of the challenge being taken up by some young people, who refer to it as "scarfing" or "the choking game" in which restricted oxygen to the brain results in a high.

Recommended

The girls' parents told La Repubblica newspaper that another daughter explained that her sister "was playing the blackout game".

"We didn't know anything," the girl's father told the paper.

"We didn't know she was participating in this game. We knew that (our daughter) went on TikTok for dances, to look at videos. How could I imagine this atrocity?" he said.

Italy's data protection agency filed a lawsuit against TikTok in December, alleging a "lack of attention to the protection of minors" and criticising the ease with which very young children could sign up to the video app.

READ MORE: Palestinian news outlet: TikTok in ‘partnership with the occupation’

TikTok, which went global in 2018, has built its rapid success on its parodies, messages and short dance or comedy video performances set against popular music – along with an algorithm that determines which content is most likely to interest each user.

The death of the young girl provoked strong reactions in Italy and calls for better regulation of social networks.

"Social networks can't become a jungle where anything is allowed," said Licia Ronzulli, president of Italy's parliamentary commission on child protection.

READ MORE: TikTok to appoint representative in Turkey as social media law requires

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister
US Supreme Court prevents Trump from firing fed governor for now
US sanctions alleged Iranian 'weapons networks' after UN reimposes restrictions
'Nothing ruled out' if Russian plane breaches European airspace: Macron
Ukrainian wanted in Nord Stream case must remain in custody: Polish court
US government shutdown may furlough 750,000 federal workers as Democrats and Republicans trade blame
Trump issues executive order pledging US military cover for Qatar
Can Netanyahu’s fragile coalition survive Trump’s Gaza peace plan?
By Kazim Alam
US government shuts down amid deep partisan rift, Trump signals job cuts