A shortage of speciality syringes is challenging plans to get an extra dose of the Pfizer-BioNtech coronavirus vaccine out of its vial, medical device giant Becton Dickinson (BD) has said.

Low dead space syringes, can be used to extract six doses instead of five from vials containing the companies' vaccine, but a BD spokesman told AFP on Saturday there is a supply crunch for the syringes and no easy way to address it.

"Low dead space syringes are niche products and there has... traditionally been minimal market demand based on health care provider needs," the spokesman said.

"Because of this, those products have limited production capacity, and it would take time to increase production capacity of these device."

Biden's plan at stake

Newly-installed US President Joe Biden has vowed to employ the Defense Production Act to increase industrial output of key medical supplies and set a target of getting 100 million vaccinations administered in his first 100 days in office.