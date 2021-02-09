New movie "French Exit" follows a formerly wealthy American woman and her son making a fresh start in Paris in a tale enlivened by an overly honest clairvoyant, a talking cat and other quirky elements.

Opening in theaters on Friday, the film stars Michelle Pfeiffer as headstrong socialite Frances Price, a role that has already earned her a Golden Globe nomination for best actress in a film musical or comedy.

"It was so liberating playing someone who was just 100% completely herself with no apologies," Pfeiffer said in an interview.

"I love that. To be able to go through life without apology."

"But there's a cost to that as well," she added.

"It could be a coping skill just to keep people at a distance and avoiding real intimacy with people."

