Movie theatres in New York City will partially reopen next month, Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced.

Cuomo said cinemas will be able to operate at 25 percent capacity, or up to 50 people per screen, from March 5 – almost exactly a year since they shut.

"Assigned seating, social distancing and other health precautions will be in place," Cuomo wrote on Twitter.

Officials closed movie theaters on March 17 last year as Covid-19 began ravaging America's commercial capital, where the disease has now killed almost 29,000 people.

In a statement sent to AFP, AMC's CEO Adam Aron announced that the chain's 13 movie theatres in New York would reopen on March 5.

AMC is the biggest cinema chain in the United States.

But Andrew Elgart, who owns three independent movie theatres in New York, told AFP he probably would not reopen on March 5, although he is considering the possibility of doing so later.