Women are rallying across the world to push for wide-ranging demands, stemming from the need for broad spectrum gender equality and an end to gender-based violence on International Women’s Day (IWD). Though many marches took place (with more scheduled), events have been subdued by Covid-19 pandemic restrictions.

Organisers have urged people all over the world to "put their hand up" and show they commit to choose to challenge [#ChooseToChallenge] and call out gender bias and inequality.

Polish women protest abortion ban

Women's rights activists in Poland marked the day caught between reasons to celebrate and a heavy sense that they are facing a long battle ahead.

This year's Women's Day, which is being marked with protests, comes after a near-total ban on abortion took effect in January in the historically Roman Catholic country, a step that had long been sought by the conservative ruling party, Law and Justice.

Polish activists are convinced that the process of social change ultimately will favour their struggle for reproductive freedom. Monday's protest focuses on abortion rights, but also includes calls for greater state support for in vitro procedures and sexual education.

Activists noted that Polish women are getting abortions no matter what the law says, some with pills and others by travelling to Slovakia, Germany, Norway or other countries.

“If a woman wants to have an abortion nothing will stop her," said activist Marta Krzynowek, who says the restriction on abortion rights are part of a larger assault on democracy in Poland.

Mexican activists honor violence victims

The names of women victimised by violence were painted on metal barriers erected around Mexico's national palace ahead of a major women's march as activists turned the fencing into a makeshift billboard for their movement.

Near the front of the colonial-era building that serves as both the president's offices and his residence, activists wrote: "Victims of Femicide" in huge letters across the top of the 10-foot-tall (3-m) barrier s, with the names of many women scrawled underneath.

Last year, at least 939 women were victims of femicide, the term used for homicides that deliberately target women, according to government data.

"It's absolutely fundamental that they're written down because our struggle is for them," said activist Marcela, who declined to provide her surname, as she stood in front of the barrier.

"We women want to ask for justice and that people understand, and that the president, who lives here, knows that we're fighting because they are killing us," she added.

Kosovar women march against inequality

Hundreds of Kosovar women marked the day with a protest demanding more respect for their rights.

The protest titled “Marching, Not Celebrating” was also joined by men. Acting President Vjosa Osmani and Prime Minister-designate Albin Kurti also attended.

Participants held banners and banged kitchen utensils to protest against domestic violence, which is a major complaint in Kosovo, a patriarchal society that sees hundreds of cases registered by police every year.

Kosovo’s 1.8 million people, who are predominantly ethnic Albanian and Muslim, have a strongly patriarchal society in which women suffer domestic violence and societal discrimination.

Australians condemn violence against women

On Monday, hundreds of mostly female workers, from nurses and teachers to hairdressers and transport workers, gathered outside government buildings in Sydney to condemn violence against women and call for greater gender equality in workplaces, amid growing scrutiny over the treatment of women in Australian politics.

Celebrating IWD, a young woman stood outside the New South Wales state parliament, with the message "My body, my business" written across her body, while another held a placard reading "Equal work deserves equal pay!".

"Let us all work together ... so that we finally move to a world where sexual violence and sexual assault and sexual harassment is a thing of the past," Jenny Leong, a parliamentary representative from the Greens party told the crowd.

Australia's parliament is under increased scrutiny over sexual assault allegations.

Three female employees of Prime Minister Scott Morrison's Liberal party last month said they had been raped by the same man in 2019 and 2020.

One of the alleged victims has lodged a complaint with the police.

Last week, Attorney General Christian Porter, the country's chief law officer, identified himself as the subject of a separate historical rape allegation, declared his innocence and strongly denied the claim.

The government recently launched a $14.57 million campaign urging people to speak up when they witness disrespect against women.

Women farmers join protests in India

More than 20,000 women farmers and protesters gathered on the outskirts of Delhi near its border with Haryana to mark IWD, demanding the scrapping of new laws that open up agriculture produce markets to private buyers.

Since December, a large number of farmers have camped at three sites on the outskirts of the Indian capital to oppose the biggest farm reforms in decades, which they say hurt them.

Wearing bright yellow scarves representing the colour of mustard fields, women took centre stage at one key site, holding small marches and making speeches through loudspeakers.

"This is an important day as it represents women's strength," said Veena, a 37-year-old from a farming family, who gave only one name in order to protect her identity.

"I believe if us women are united, then we can achieve our target much quicker," added Veena, who travelled from the northern state of Punjab to the sprawling Tikri protest site.

"This is a day that will be managed and controlled by women, the speakers will be women, there will be a lot of feminist perspectives brought in, and discussions on what these laws mean for women farmers," said farm activist Kavitha Kuruganti.

"It is one more occasion to showcase and highlight the contribution of women farmers both in agriculture in India as well as to this movement," Kuruganti said.

India says the reforms will bring private investment into a vast and antiquated farm sector, improve supply chains and cut colossal waste.

Women farmers have as much at stake as men from the new laws, Kuruganti added.

"Markets that are distant as well as exploitative make single women farmers more vulnerable, and in any case a patriarchal society has discriminated and made them vulnerable."

Myanmar women protest coup

In Myanmar, anti-coup protesters, many of them women, in southern coastal town Dawei, were protected by the Karen National Union, an ethnic armed group engaged a long-running war with the military.

Protesters waved flags fashioned from htamain (women's sarongs) in some places or hung them up on lines across the street to mark IWD while denouncing the junta.

Walking beneath women's sarongs is traditionally considered bad luck for men and so can slow down the advance police and soldiers.

Nay Chi, one of the organisers of the sarong movement, described the women as "revolutionaries".

"Our people are unarmed but wise. They try to rule with fear, but we will fight that fear," she said.

Serbia's female health workers mark women's day under pandemic shadow

Almost a year after they admitted Serbia's first Covid-19 patient, women doctors and nurses at the Clinical Center hospital in the northern city of Novi Sad are still at the frontline in the fight against the disease.

Instead of a traditional International Women's Day party, a legacy from the decades of communist rule, they spent most of their working day treating severely ill people.

The risk of catching the disease which has killed 150 doctors and nurses in Serbia is great and their work is physically and psychologically demanding.

"Emotions are involved in treating patients, especially when they are fully conscious and scared," nurse Maja Cvjetkovic told Reuters. "Sometimes we sing to them."