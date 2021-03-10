POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Armenia PM Pashinyan announces dismissal of army chief
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan says the country’s army chief has been relieved of his duties, following a stand-off between the two men after Pashinyan accused Onik Gasparyan of an attempted coup.
Armenia PM Pashinyan announces dismissal of army chief
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan addresses his supporters during a gathering in Republic Square in Yerevan, Armenia on February 25, 2021. / Reuters
March 10, 2021

The Armenian government has said the dismissal of a top army general at the centre of a political crisis has come into force almost two weeks after Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan fired him as he accused the military of a coup attempt.

"... Onik Gasparyan is legally dismissed from his post from March 10," the government statement said on Wednesday. 

The army's general staff and senior military figures demanded Pashinyan leave power on February 25 in the ex-Soviet republic of less than three million.

The move prompted Pashinyan, who swept to power on the back of peaceful protests in 2018, to dismiss the army's Chief of General Staff Gasparyan. 

But the sacking needed the approval of the president, which he declined to give twice.

Pashinyan's government said on Wednesday, however, that the dismissal was now legally effective as the president had not signed the decree within the given timeframe or gone to court under specific articles of the law.

Pashinyan later "appealed to President Armen Sarkissian to appoint General Lieutenant Artak Davtyan as new chief of general staff," government spokeswoman Nune Gevorgyan told AFP news agency. 

'My position is unchanged'

Gasparyan, however, said "my position is unchanged", adding he will appeal against Pashinyan's decree to fire him.

Recommended

"In order to ensure the supremacy of the constitution and law in Armenia... I appealed to an administrative court," Gasparyan said in a statement.

"I will continue my service to the motherland and the Armenian people in a different status," he said, adding that the "resolution of the current crisis will only be possible if the prime minister resigns and snap polls are held."

READ MORE:From protester to embattled Armenian PM: Nikol Pashinyan’s fall from grace

President appeals court 

Meanwhile, President Sarkissian on Wednesday appealed to the constitutional court to review the legality of Gasparyan's sacking, the president's office said in a statement.

Pashinyan has faced calls to resign since last November when he agreed to a Russian-brokered ceasefire that halted six weeks of fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

The deal secured significant territorial gains for Azerbaijan in and around Nagorno-Karabakh, an enclave internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan.

Pashinyan, who has rejected calls to resign, said he had been compelled to agree to the peace deal to prevent greater human and territorial losses.

READ MORE: Armenian PM warns army demanding his resignation amounts to coup

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister
US Supreme Court prevents Trump from firing fed governor for now
US sanctions alleged Iranian 'weapons networks' after UN reimposes restrictions
'Nothing ruled out' if Russian plane breaches European airspace: Macron
Ukrainian wanted in Nord Stream case must remain in custody: Polish court
US government shutdown may furlough 750,000 federal workers as Democrats and Republicans trade blame
Trump issues executive order pledging US military cover for Qatar
Can Netanyahu’s fragile coalition survive Trump’s Gaza peace plan?
By Kazim Alam
US government shuts down amid deep partisan rift, Trump signals job cuts
US government shutdown 'probably likely': Trump
Not winning Nobel would be 'insult' to US: Trump