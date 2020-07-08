Two major Israeli defence groups signed a landmark deal on July 2 2020 with Group 42, an Emirati technology firm that describes itself as a specialist in artificial intelligence but has been linked to Emirati intelligence and Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed al Nahyan, the UAE’s national security advisor and brother of the late Sheikh Zayed.

The other signatories include Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Israeli Aerospace Industries, who are coming together to research and develop technology and solutions to handle Covid-19.

The exact nature of the deal has come under question given the history and specialisation of the parties involved.

Group 42 (G42) was most recently implicated as the developer of ToTok, a free calling and messaging app that was exposed as “used by the government of the United Arab Emirates to try to track every conversation, movement, relationship, appointment, sound and image of those who install it.”

More importantly, Group 42 is directly linked to Dark Matter, a shadowy UAE tech company that hired former NSA operatives to spy on hundreds of targets around the world. Dark Matter itself was implicated in sourcing Pegasus, the Israeli spyware software developed by Israeli firm NSO Group.

Through Dark Matter, the UAE played a role in building Saudi Arabia’s fledgeling cyber capacity. Saud al Qahtani, a close advisor to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (also known as MBS), who was fired for his involvement in the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, would be introduced to the Israeli NSO Group by the UAE, which brokered a deal between representatives of MBS and the Israeli group.

As Israel deems the NSO Group’s spyware a weapon, lawsuits against the NSO Group note that it could only have been sold to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates by explicit approval of the Israeli Defence Ministry.

In the deal, Saudi Arabia acquired the hacking software Pegasus, which it reportedly used to hack journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s phone prior to his murder, as well as a broad array of dissidents, enemies and political opponents.

Meanwhile, Rafael and Israeli Aerospace Industries are major arms manufacturers supplying the Israeli military with drones, munitions and communications equipment. Saudi Arabia is a recent client of Rafael.

How deep does it go?

While G42’s memorandum of understanding signed with the two defense groups cites its dedication to challenges posed by Covid-19, it fails to specify a focus to the agreement.

G42 is currently responsible for running Covid-19 vaccine trials under supervision of the UAE’s health ministry, but it doesn’t answer what Israeli aerospace and defence companies have to offer in the health industry.