An email obtained by TRT World appears to show that the UAE is attempting to lobby Washington to intervene in Libya and to help turn the tide against the UN-backed government and its main backer, Turkey.

"Unless Turkey's actions in Libya are checked, this could easily go from bad to worse," the UAE's Ambassador to the US, Yousef al Otaiba, emphasises in bold-face in a letter to US officials.

Otaiba’s message to US officials was delivered by Hagir Elawad, a former legislative affairs director of the UAE’s embassy in Washington DC, and employee of lobbying firm, Akin Gump, in an email sent on June 22. It is addressed to 'Friends'.

It appears UAE officials are trying to persuade the US government, or military, to intervene for the sake of Egypt’s safety, all the while against Turkey and its support for the legitimate Tripoli-based Government of National Accord.

“Turkey has continued to push and provoke near Sirte and has deployed Navy vessels off the coast. Our analysis is that this is being done very deliberately to bait Egypt into entering and right now, Egypt is seriously considering it,” Otaiba wrote.

“What could come next is a direct military confrontation between Egypt and Turkey," going on to say, "If anyone thinks Libya is messy now, this will make it 100 times worse."

It does not, however, refer to the heavy Russian or Emirati presence in Libya, both being the primary backers of warlord Khalifa Haftar, despite making the contradictory claim in the message that having Turkey "set up shop on its (Egypt's) border" would be the equivalent of "having China in place of Canada, and Russia in place of Mexico."

“The Ambassador and UAE leadership are very concerned with the developments relating to Libya. The Ambassador has asked that I share the below messages to everyone who is tracking Libya and I urge you to share this message with your respective members immediately. Things are developing quickly and are very concerning,” it went on to state.

The message sent by Otaiba, through Elawad, alleged that Turkey was escalating the conflict in Libya by sending “terrorists” to Libya to the war torn country and attempting to lure Egypt into the conflict by deploying naval vessels near Egypt’s Mediterranean coast.

Libya fell into war after the 2011 NATO-backed uprising toppled and killed longtime leader Muammar Gaddafi. After years of civil war and strife, two rival administrations emerged, supported by different regional powers.

Coming conflict?

Turkey has been active in Libya supporting the Tripoli-based GNA, recognised by the UN, which is battling warlord Khalifa Haftar.

Haftar’s forces, the so-called Libyan National Army (LNA) are backed by Egypt, the UAE and Russia. They launched an assault in April 2019 to Tripoli from the GNA.

The LNA has been accused by the GNA, the UN and the human rights group, Human Rights Watch, of violations including planting landmines in residential areas, some of which were of Russian origin.

Haftar's fighters hurriedly withdrew from the southern outskirts of Tripoli and the entire west of Libya earlier this month after repeated GNA victories.

They have retreated as far as Sirte, a Libyan city on the Mediterranean roughly 2,000km from the Egyptian border.

The UAE has been one of the strongest backers of Khalifa Haftar, along with Russia, even turning Saudi Arabia into a subordinate ally in the North African country.

The UAE is widely observed to be the one pushing Egypt into a military intervention in Libya on behalf of Haftar - a move that many within Egypt's military are not on board with.

The message from the UAE alleges that Egypt cannot allow a country that supports the “Muslim Brotherhood” to “set up shop” on its border.

Oil crescent