“Alacati is crowded as usual,” Erdinc Demir says. Demir is the manager of Isolee Beach Club in Alacati. He has been working in Alacati for 11 years at various establishments and has lived there full time for 4-5 years.

Alacati is known for its windmills, its white stone houses, and its windy beaches ideal for wind- and kitesurfing. It is a small beach town in Cesme, a half-hour drive from Izmir on the Aegean coast.

He says the beach he now works for can easily accommodate 1000 people, but that they’re running it below capacity, with 350-400 people a day maximum.

According to Demir, when the coronavirus pandemic first broke in Turkey in March, many people decided to shelter in Alacati.

“Then,” Demir says, “coronavirus showed up here as well, and we had to have a lockdown just as the rest of the country did.”

Now that Turkey is coming out of lockdown, Demir says the town is bustling again. One main difference, he says, is where people are staying. “People are not entirely trusting of hotels,” he says, “preferring to rent houses instead.” According to Demir, house rental prices have doubled because of the demand.

Demir says that hotels have been given opportunities not given to beach clubs in order to boost their occupancy rates, such as being able to remain open during the latest lockdown when there was a university entrance exam throughout Turkey, when other establishments were not.

Demir tells TRT World that people spend more time at their houses this summer, preferring to stay in at night. He says when the lockdown was first lifted the curfew was 10pm, then it became 11pm, and now it is 12 midnight. Demir points out that up until the first week of June, there had been little to no activity in Alacati.

Demir says some establishments have opened late for the summer, and some have not opened at all. “For example,” he says, “the legendary clubs Sole & Mare and Paparazzi, that are built on wooden platforms and not beaches, have decided to remain closed.”

In past summers, clubs within town limits could stay open until 1am and those outside til 3am. Now the cutoff is midnight for both.

According to Demir, coronavirus precautions are taken seriously in Alacati town, where wearing a mask is obligatory and not wearing one is likely to result in a fine. He says he cannot say the same for the beaches.

“We have trained our staff, we have free disinfectant available, we take the temperature of everyone coming in, we ask our guests to wear a mask, but everyone seems to be much more relaxed about the coronavirus,” he says. He finds it dangerous that visitors still demand valet service, for example, but emphasises that social distancing measures are carried out throughout the beach.

Demir says there are too many new establishments in Alacati, and it seems as if everyone who applies for a licence to operate a new meyhane or hookah club receives one. “It changes the texture of the Alacati we know and love,” he says.