POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Pakistan's Umar Akmal could face lifetime ban over corruption charges
The 29-year-old was provisionally suspended by the anti-corruption unit of the Pakistan Cricket Board on February 20, the day the Pakistan Super League commenced in Karachi.
Pakistan's Umar Akmal could face lifetime ban over corruption charges
Pakistan's Umar Akmal catches the ball during a practice session ahead of their first test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Galle on August 5, 2014. / AFP
March 20, 2020

Controversial Pakistan batsman Umar Akmal could face a lifetime ban if convicted of match-fixing charges unveiled on Friday by the country's cricket authorities.

The 29-year-old was provisionally suspended by the anti-corruption unit of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on February 20, the day when the Pakistan Super League commenced in Karachi.

The PCB said Umar violated its code on two counts.

"The PCB has charged Umar Akmal with two breaches of the anti-corruption code which relates to not reporting a fixing offer," said a PCB press release.

Under the PCB anti-corruption code a player is required to immediately report to a team manager or officials of the anti-corruption unit when he receives an offer to fix a match.

Under the code if a player is found guilty the penalty ranges from a suspension of six months to a lifetime ban.

Umar has 14 days to respond to the charges in writing.

Recommended

Umar has a history of disciplinary problems, having been arrested and detained for a day after a brawl with a traffic warden in 2014.

He was also banned for three months after a spat with then Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur in 2017.

Last month he escaped punishment after making rude remarks to a fitness trainer in Lahore.

Often described as a talented yet undisciplined cricketer, Umar has played 16 Tests, 121 one-day internationals and 84 Twenty20 internationals since his debut in 2009.

He last played for Pakistan in the Twenty20 series against Sri Lanka four months ago, failing to score in either match.

Umar's anti-corruption case is the latest of many that has hit Pakistan cricket in the last 20 years, resulting in life bans and fines for several players.

The PSL was hit by a spot-fixing case in 2017 when openers Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif were banned for five years.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister
US Supreme Court prevents Trump from firing fed governor for now