CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Country singer Kenny Rogers dies aged 81
Rogers, a three-time Grammy winner and a Country Music Hall of Famer, was best known for songs like "The Gambler" and his 1983 duet with Dolly Parton "Islands in the Stream".
Country singer Kenny Rogers dies aged 81
Kenny Rogers poses backstage after accepting the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement award at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee on November 6, 2013. / Reuters Archive
March 21, 2020

Grammy-winning country singer Kenny Rogers died late on Friday night at the age of 81, his family said on Saturday.

The American singer "passed away peacefully at home from natural causes under the care of hospice and surrounded by his family", a statement on the singer's website said.

"The family is planning a small private service at this time out of concern for the national Covid-19 emergency."

Recommended

Rogers embarked on a world farewell tour in 2016 but in April 2018, he cancelled the last few shows citing "a series of health challenges".

Rogers, a three-time Grammy winner and a Country Music Hall of Famer, was best known for songs like "The Gambler" and his 1983 duet with Dolly Parton "Islands in the Stream".

After beginning his career in the 1950s with a jazz group, Rogers went solo in the 1970s and released his breakthrough single "Lucille" in 1977. 

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
Palestinian actor haunted by nightmares after playing paramedic in searing Hind Rajab movie
By Melis Alemdar
India imposes security restrictions in Ladakh after clashes
Trump lashes out at Jimmy Kimmel as comedian brands alleged govt pressure ‘anti-American’
Saudi Arabia's grand mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al-Sheikh, dies
Turkish first lady showcases Anatolia’s heritage, calls for global action on Gaza
How a Turkish aid agency is helping children in Somalia with education and social initiatives
Disney reinstates Jimmy Kimmel show after backlash over Charlie Kirk monologue
Dembele becomes first Black Muslim to claim the Ballon d’Or
Türkiye’s Gobeklitepe to be showcased in Germany with a special exhibition in 2026
Pop icon Dua Lipa sacks manager over smear campaign against pro-Palestinian band Kneecap
Stolen, sold, melted: The tragic fate of Pharaoh Amenemope’s 3,000-year-old bracelet
Calls for Israel boycott grow as celebrities, artists speak out on Gaza
France hosts UNESCO conference honouring Kyrgyz writer Chinghiz Aitmatov
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
'No Music for Genocide': Over 400 singers, artists worldwide join boycott against Israel