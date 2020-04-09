Thursday, April 9, 2020:

Global coronavirus death toll over 90,000

The worldwide death toll from the novel coronavirus passed 90,000 on Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

More than half of the 90,938 deaths were recorded in hard-hit Italy, Spain and the United States.

Italy has recorded the most deaths with 18,279, followed by Spain with 15,238, the United States with 14,830 and France with 10,869.

There have now been 1,534,426 officially confirmed infections.

France death toll at 12,210

France on Thursday reported its first fall in the number of patients in intensive care suffering from Covid-19 since the coronavirus epidemic began, with 82 fewer people in intensive care units compared with the day earlier.

There are now 7,066 patients in intensive care, top French health official Jerome Salomon told reporters, adding that the total combined death toll in hospitals and nursing homes had now risen to 12,210.

Turkey's death toll from coronavirus rises to 908

Turkey confirmed on Thursday that 96 more people died from the coronavirus in the country over the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 908.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases surged to 42,282 as 4,056 more people tested positive for the virus, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter.

So far, a total of 2,142 have recovered and been discharged from hospitals, Koca said.

He also said 28,578 tests were conducted on Thursday, with the overall number of tests hitting 276,338.

Turkey is currently treating 1,552 patients in intensive care units.

Koca noted that despite the rising number of tests, the rate of daily rise in the number of cases is dropping, and he urged everyone to continue to stay home.

Italy reports 610 new deaths, contagions stabilise

Italy on Thursday reported 610 more deaths from the novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of fatalities to 18,279 — the highest worldwide — but registering a slight acceleration in both death and active infection rates.

Experts noted, however, that the stabilising trend over the past few days is substantially confirmed, supporting hopes that the outbreak has reached a peak, and may start a downward phase soon.

Current infections grew 1.7 percent from Wednesday to 96,877 — a bit higher than the previous day, when the rise was at 1.3 percent. The number of recovered people continued to climb, reaching 28,470, while the number of intensive care patients dropped for the sixth consecutive day, by 88.

The epicentre of the Italian outbreak remains the northern Lombardy region, which now counts more than 10,000 victims.

UK registers 881 coronavirus deaths in daily update

Britain announced another 881 deaths of people testing positive for coronavirus in Thursday's daily update, bringing the country's total toll to 7,978.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, in charge as Prime Minister Boris Johnson remains in intensive care battling Covid-19, announced the figures as he warned that the country hadn't "yet reached the peak of the virus."

Coronavirus cases near 22,000 in Netherlands

The number of coronavirus cases in the Netherlands has risen to almost 22,000, while the death toll now stands at nearly 2,400, authorities announced on Thursday.

A total of 1,213 new cases were confirmed in the country, raising the overall tally to 21,762, according to the National Institute of Public Health and the Environment.

Of the total, 7,972 patients are under treatment at hospitals, with 237 more admissions reported on Thursday.

The Covid-19 death toll moved up to 2,396 after 148 more patients lost their lives.

The institute, however, clarified that “not all of the hospital admissions or deaths occurred within the last 24 hours.”

"Since not all Covid-19 patients are tested, the actual numbers in the Netherlands are higher than the numbers stated here," it said.

Rohingya camps under lockdown

Bangladesh has imposed a "complete lockdown" in Cox's Bazar district — home to over a million Rohingya refugees from neighbouring Myanmar — to halt the spread of coronavirus, officials said on Thursday.

Experts have warned that the disease could spread quickly through the cramped, sewage-soaked alleys where the persecuted Muslim minority are housed in canvas and bamboo shacks.

No cases have been confirmed in the camps but one infection has been recorded nearby.

1.6 million French may be infected with virus: doctors' union

More than 1.6 million of France's 67 million people may have been infected with the new coronavirus to date, according to a projection by general practitioners' union MG France, based on doctors' reports.

The union said in a statement that 2,048 members from around the country who had participated in an online survey reported seeing 56,154 people with coronavirus symptoms between March 17 and April 3.

Extrapolating from these numbers, it estimated that 1.67 million people in France had been infected with the virus over this period.

This would represent nearly 2.5 percent of the population.

Spain reports slight drop in daily virus deaths

Spanish health authorities say that reported coronavirus infections and deaths have gone down again after a two-day uptick, hopefully signalling a return to the overall slowdown in the pandemic growth under a national lockdown.

The health ministry said that authorities reported 5,756 new cases and 728 new deaths over the previous 24-hour period. That is compared to new 6,180 cases and 757 new deaths on Wednesday.

Overall, Spain has 152,446 infections and 15,283 fatalities since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, situating it as one of the world’s hardest-hit countries along with the US and Italy.

Over 52,000 patients have also recovered in Spain, as pressure has eased slightly on its hospitals.

Swiss death toll rises to 756, positive tests rise by nearly 800

The Swiss death toll from the novel coronavirus has reached 756, the country's public health agency said, rising from 705 people on Wednesday.

The number of positive tests also increased to 23,574 people from 22,789 the day before, it said.

Italy cases jump to 139,422

Italy's death toll from novel coronavirus outbreak increased to 17,669 after it recorded 542 new fatalities, according to an official.

The official added that the total number of confirmed cases in the country with the leading death toll jumped to 139,422 from 135,586 the previous day.

Finland extends most restrictions by one month

Finland extended most of its restrictions imposed to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus by one month to May 13, the government said in a statement.

The government extended its ban on public meetings of more than 10 people, the closure of public services such as libraries and schools for most students. The government had earlier decided to close all restaurants until the end of May.

Hungary registers over 100 cases in old people's home

Hungary has found more than 100 coronavirus infections in an old people's home in Budapest, Surgeon General Cecilia Muller told a news briefing on.

The facility, maintained by the Budapest municipal council, has a capacity of 544 people according to figures published on its website.

Deaths and infections rise in Canada

Number of coronavirus cases in Canada rose to 18,447, up from 17,063 on April 7.

It's total number of deaths reached 401, up from 345, according to data from the country's public health agency.

Thailand reports 54 new coronavirus cases

Thailand reported 54 new coronavirus cases and two more deaths, said a spokesman for the government's Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration.

Thailand has reported a total of 2,423 cases and 32 fatalities, while 940 patients have recovered and gone home since the outbreak started in January.

Slovakia imposes lockdown

Slovakia’s authorities have ordered a lockdown of five poor settlements where the Roma live separated from the majority population after 31 people there tested positive for the coronavirus.

Prime Minister Igor Matovic announced the lockdown, the first in Slovakia, on Thursday, saying “I’ll be glad if you understand the necessity of the decision”.

The military health personnel started the testing on Friday in 33 such settlements where the poorest of the poor Roma live, often without access to running water and without sewage systems.

Authorities fear such conditions would result in a rapid spreading of the infection. The testing in the settlements was requested by Roma activists.

Malaysia reports 109 new cases with two new deaths

Malaysia reported 109 new coronavirus infections, raising its cumulative total to 4,228 cases as Southeast Asia's third-largest economy grapples with the highest number of infections in the region.

The health ministry also reported two new deaths, raising the total number of fatalities to 67.

Philippines' coronavirus infections top 4,000

The Philippines reported 21 new deaths and 206 additional cases of the coronavirus, the health ministry said.

Total deaths have reached 203 and cases have risen to 4,076 while 28 more patients have recovered to take that total to 124, the ministry said in a bulletin.

Iran's supreme leader say Ramadan gatherings might be barred