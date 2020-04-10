When The Beatles went their separate ways in the early 1970s, few thought that half a century later the pioneering band would still influence pop music culture.

But, with Friday marking 50 years since their unofficial break-up, the so-called "Fab Four" are still popular and present, in spirit if not in the flesh.

"The Beatles were said to have been the 20th century's greatest romance, but no one then could have foreseen that such an already phenomenal accomplishment would extend into the next century," band historian Mark Lewisohn told AFP.

"50 years now after breaking up, The Beatles remain an artistic ultimate, leading creative people everywhere to the limitless playing field, open to all," said the ardent author of "Tune In", the first instalment in a trilogy, "The Beatles: All These Years".

Flashback to the April 10, 1970, release of an interview with Paul McCartney, in which he suggested The Beatles were done making records together, and the band's legacy seemed far less certain.

Given shortly before the release of his first solo album, McCartney stopped short of announcing the formal break-up of the band in the brief and ambiguous Q&A.

But asked if he foresaw a time when his prolific songwriting partnership with fellow Beatle John Lennon would restart, his blunt reply – "no" – spoke for itself.

"McCartney Breaks Off With Beatles", The New York Times headlined.

A British High Court case later that year to dissolve the business partnership made it official.

'Indestructible'

The band's acrimonious split left fans inconsolable, recalled Philip Norman, who has written several books on The Beatles, including the official 2016 Paul McCartney biography.

"A whole generation had grown up with The Beatles... they had a Beatles album for every important stage in their life," he said.

"A lot of people thought it's just dreadful... it's just a bleak future without them. It truly did feel that way."

But the band's bountiful catalogue has aged well.

They remain the best-selling music artists of all time, with enduring hits from "I Want to Hold Your Hand" and "Hey Jude" to "Yesterday" and "Let It Be" familiar to at least four generations of fans.

"They're not over," Norman told AFP. "They're still everywhere. They're still in our language. They're in our headlines... quoted all the time, their music is still played.

"The charm is just indestructible."

'No off-switch'