Former Olympic champion Jan Frodeno on Saturday completed a gruelling charity triathlon without leaving his own home.

Frodeno, who was 2008 Olympic gold medallist in triathlon at Beijing, completed the course in eight hours 33min and 39sec.

His race at his home in Girona was made up of 3.8km in his counter-current swimming pool, 180km cycling on his roller trainer, and running a 42.2km marathon on a treadmill.

"That was certainly different and great fun," said the German athlete.

"I'm really pleased we were able to make this happen, and to raise money for such good and important causes.