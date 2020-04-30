Bollywood mourned a second loss in as many days as celebrated actor Rishi Kapoor, whose career spanned half a century, died on Thursday aged 67 after a prolonged struggle with cancer.

His death came as a severe blow to the Hindi movie industry and film lovers, who were already reeling from the passing Wednesday of Irrfan Khan, one of the country's most feted actors, aged 53.

"Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully ... today after a two-year battle with leukaemia," his family said in a statement.

Fellow actor Amitabh Bachchan was among the first to mourn his death, tweeting: "I am destroyed".

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute, calling him "a powerhouse of talent".

The Kapoors

Born September 4, 1952, into the prolific Kapoor dynasty, which has produced four generations of actors, including his son, Ranbir, he made his debut in the 1970's epic "Mera Naam Joker" ("My Name is Joker").

He received India's National Award for best child actor for his performance in the film, which his father Raj produced, directed and starred in.

But it was his later persona as a romantic lead that won him legions of fans.

They flocked to cinemas to see him sing, dance and charm his way into their hearts in films such as the 1973 superhit "Bobby" and the 1975 thriller "Khel Khel Mein" ("While Playing").

His trademark look, a sweater tied around his shoulders as he courted chiffon sari-clad leading ladies in the Swiss Alps, became shorthand for Bollywood romance.

He was frequently cast opposite actress Neetu Singh, whom he later married and raised two children with, jewellery designer Riddhima and Bollywood heart-throb Ranbir.

Bonafide Bollywood royalty, Kapoor churned out hits as a solo hero, playing a lovelorn youth in the 1976 romance "Laila Majnu" and a rockstar in the 1980 musical thriller "Karz" ("Debt").

But he also felt secure enough to take second billing to other actors in blockbusters such as the 1977 comedy "Amar Akbar Anthony", starring Bachchan and Vinod Khanna, although he'd frequently steal the show.