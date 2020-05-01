India's film industry, purveyor of song-and-dance spectacles to millions will take at least two years to recover financially from the coronavirus pandemic, which is threatening big-ticket projects, putting at risk tens of thousands of jobs.

That was the sombre assessment of about a dozen top producers, distributors and actors from Bollywood, the movie industry in India's commercial capital of Mumbai, during a video conference this week, one of the participants said.

"Making movies has always been a gamble, and now some of us can pack up for the next year," said a film-maker responsible for many successful action movies, on condition of anonymity.

"We will have to beg people to come to cinema halls."

Grinding halt

Such dim prospects, even after the lockdown is lifted, threaten the box-office takings that make up 60 percent of the industry earnings, spurring producers to say big-budget films and extravagant shoots in foreign locations will be shelved.

"Films will have a tough time," said Jehil Thakkar, a partner at accounting firm Deloitte India.

"Even after they lift the lockdown, I'd expect the psyche of a lot of people would be to avoid crowded places."

Bollywood has come to a grinding halt, with film production and theatres shut nationwide, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi imposed a 40-day lockdown to curb the virus, which has infected 31,000 people and killed more than 1,000 in India.

About 9,500 theatres are shut, and business at multiplexes and single-screen cinemas is unlikely to bounce back for weeks or even months, as infection fears linger and discretionary spending plunges.

"Theatres may not open before mid-June on a pan-India level and normal occupancy may not come back until August," Karan Taurani, an analyst with investment firm Elara Capital, said in a note, adding they may have to slash prices to lure viewers.

Industry figures show India makes 1,200 films in a typical year, but Taurani sees big-budget movies getting pushed into the next fiscal year, as production houses battle a liquidity crunch amid falling box-office revenues.

For example, the release of Bollywood's first attempt at a multi-hero action franchise, film-maker Rohit Shetty's "Sooryanvanshi", has been postponed indefinitely from a late March schedule.