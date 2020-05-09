POLITICS
Despite pause in games, Real Madrid's Jovic injures foot
Spanish newspaper El Pais reported that Real Madrid forward Luka Jovic had injured himself training at home in the Spanish capital and said he would be out for around seven weeks.
In this file photo, Real Madrid's Luka Jovic celebrates during a football match against Osasuna at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid on September 25, 2019. / Reuters
May 9, 2020

Real Madrid forward Luka Jovic has not conducted full training or played any matches for over two months due to the coronavirus pandemic, but he somehow still managed to break his foot and is expected to be out of action for around seven weeks.

A statement from Real on Friday said the Serbia striker, who cost 60 million euros ($65.06 million) last year but has only scored two goals all season, had fractured a bone in his right foot but did not say when Jovic could hope to return.

Spanish newspaper El Pais reported that Jovic had injured himself training at home in the Spanish capital and said he would be out for around seven weeks.

Jovic, 22, was given permission to return to Serbia during Spain's state of emergency to fight the pandemic but was caught breaking the rules of Serbia's lockdown in March.

Real, who are two points behind leaders Barcelona in the Spanish title race with 11 fixtures remaining, are due to return to individual training for the first time in two months on Monday.

A number of top-flight clubs including Barca returned to individual training on Friday as part of La Liga's four-phase protocol for returning to activity, with the organisation hoping matches can resume in June without spectators.

