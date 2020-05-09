Real Madrid forward Luka Jovic has not conducted full training or played any matches for over two months due to the coronavirus pandemic, but he somehow still managed to break his foot and is expected to be out of action for around seven weeks.

A statement from Real on Friday said the Serbia striker, who cost 60 million euros ($65.06 million) last year but has only scored two goals all season, had fractured a bone in his right foot but did not say when Jovic could hope to return.

Spanish newspaper El Pais reported that Jovic had injured himself training at home in the Spanish capital and said he would be out for around seven weeks.