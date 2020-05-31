Liberian President George Weah, a former international football legend, has released a song to be used by the UN to spread awareness about the new coronavirus, his office said Saturday.

Weah hopes to appeal to music lovers across the West African nation of some 4.5 million people to ensure Covid-19 does not spread further.

It is not the first time Weah has used his singing skills. During the 2014 Ebola crisis, when he was a senator, he released an awareness song.

"The song, 'Let's Stand Together to Fight Corona", will be a part of the second phase of UNESCO's #DontGoViral campaign, which they say is aimed at informing and sensitising communities across Africa about the dangers of the disease," Weah's office said.

"The organisers say the music will be subtitled in French and Arabic, and is expected to be featured on various platforms during the campaign - including the BBC and France 24.