CULTURE
2 MIN READ
UN to use Liberian president Weah's Covid-19 awareness song
Liberian President George Weah hopes to appeal to music lovers across the West African nation of some 4.5 million people to ensure Covid-19 does not spread further.
UN to use Liberian president Weah's Covid-19 awareness song
Liberia's President George Weah speaks during a news conference at Presidential palace in Abidjan, Ivory Coaston April 4, 2018. / Reuters
May 31, 2020

Liberian President George Weah, a former international football legend, has released a song to be used by the UN to spread awareness about the new coronavirus, his office said Saturday.

Weah hopes to appeal to music lovers across the West African nation of some 4.5 million people to ensure Covid-19 does not spread further.

It is not the first time Weah has used his singing skills. During the 2014 Ebola crisis, when he was a senator, he released an awareness song.

"The song, 'Let's Stand Together to Fight Corona", will be a part of the second phase of UNESCO's #DontGoViral campaign, which they say is aimed at informing and sensitising communities across Africa about the dangers of the disease," Weah's office said.

"The organisers say the music will be subtitled in French and Arabic, and is expected to be featured on various platforms during the campaign - including the BBC and France 24.

Recommended

"The Liberian leader was also asked to be the public ambassador of the campaign in order to mobilise innovators and artists across Africa," it said.

The song's lyrics list several dos and dont's -- including washing hands regularly -- to keep the virus at bay.

Weah's office said he penned it himself.

Liberia has 280 declared cases so far and 27 Covid-19 deaths.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
Palestinian actor haunted by nightmares after playing paramedic in searing Hind Rajab movie
By Melis Alemdar
India imposes security restrictions in Ladakh after clashes
Trump lashes out at Jimmy Kimmel as comedian brands alleged govt pressure ‘anti-American’
Saudi Arabia's grand mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al-Sheikh, dies
Turkish first lady showcases Anatolia’s heritage, calls for global action on Gaza
How a Turkish aid agency is helping children in Somalia with education and social initiatives
Disney reinstates Jimmy Kimmel show after backlash over Charlie Kirk monologue
Dembele becomes first Black Muslim to claim the Ballon d’Or
Türkiye’s Gobeklitepe to be showcased in Germany with a special exhibition in 2026
Pop icon Dua Lipa sacks manager over smear campaign against pro-Palestinian band Kneecap
Stolen, sold, melted: The tragic fate of Pharaoh Amenemope’s 3,000-year-old bracelet
Calls for Israel boycott grow as celebrities, artists speak out on Gaza
France hosts UNESCO conference honouring Kyrgyz writer Chinghiz Aitmatov
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
'No Music for Genocide': Over 400 singers, artists worldwide join boycott against Israel