As a tourist destination, Turkey is rather unbeatable, filled as it is to the brim with culture, history, magnificent beaches, green forests and delectable food.

Turkey was the world’s sixth most favourite tourist destination in 2019 according to the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO).

There are an abundance of beautiful places to take in and that are worth visiting - we have selected ten highlights.

Cappadocia

Cappadocia is the land of the extraordinary ‘fairy chimneys’. The awe-inspiring clusters of tall, cone-shaped rocks are the result of decades of geological formation. In ancient times, people from these parts lived in caves, some of which have been converted to modern day hotels. Among the best ways to enjoy Cappadocia is by hot-air balloon, but hiking through its valleys is popular, as is riding on horseback. When you’re not doing any of these things, sampling the wines on offer, and indulging in photography of this picturesque land, will no doubt become a favoured pastime.

The Aegean and Mediterranean Coasts

Turkey is a peninsula surrounded by seas on three sides. The western Aegean and the southern Mediterranean seas are especially popular during the summer, not least for their inviting mix of warm water temperatures, reliable, beautiful weather, a mouth-watering cuisine and many must-visit historic sites nearby. Memorable destinations include: Antalya (including Alanya, Kas, Kalkan and more), Mugla (including Bodrum and Datca), and Aydin (Kusadasi). The Aegean and Mediterranean coasts also host many historic must-visit sites.

The Black Sea region

Turkey’s northern Black Sea region is where the country’s famous tea is produced. It is known for its natural beauty and lush forests which owe its beauty to the rainy winters that ensure the natural world here thrives. In this part of Turkey, you will find mountaintop plateaus, stone bridges, historic churches, lakes and many monasteries such as Sumela, which dates back more than 1,600 years, and is located 300m above sea level.

Pamukkale

Pamukkale, or ‘cotton castle’, is a natural formation of white basins filled with calcium-rich water. This ancient Roman spa city, in what is now the city of Denizli in southwestern Turkey, boasts many hotels and continues to be a popular destination for both locals and international visitors.

Mardin

Located in Turkey’s southeast, Mardin is a city of many cultures. It is resplendent with the architecture of the Artuqid dynasty, with old madrassas (Islamic schools), and mosques (such as Ulu Mosque built in the 12th century). There are churches and monasteries such as the Monastery of Deyrulzafaran- once the ecumenical seat of the Patriarch of the Syriac Orthodox Congregation. The fifth century site is the most important religious centre for Syriac Orthodox Christians.