Terry Jones, a member of the Monty Python comedy troupe, has died at 77. He had been suffering from dementia.

Jones's agent said he died on Tuesday evening. In a statement, his family said he died “after a long, extremely brave but always good-humored battle with a rare form of dementia, FTD.”

With Eric Idle, John Cleese, Michael Palin, Graham Chapman, and Terry Gilliam, Jones formed Monty Python's Flying Circus, whose anarchic humor helped revolutionise British comedy.

The show rewrote the rules of comedy with surreal sketches, characters, and catchphrases, in 1969.