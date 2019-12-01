POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Lewis Hamilton not ruling out a switch to Ferrari in 2021
The 34-year-old Briton will be out of contract at the end of next season.
Lewis Hamilton not ruling out a switch to Ferrari in 2021
The next deal will probably be Hamilton’s last in Formula One and he has said he is considering options outside of Mercedes, where team principal Toto Wolff’s future is also up in the air. / AFP
December 1, 2019

Six times world champion Lewis Hamilton did not deny meeting Ferrari chairman John Elkann when asked on Sunday about speculation linking the Mercedes driver with a move to the Italian team in 2021.

The 34-year-old Briton will be out of contract at the end of next season.

The next deal will probably be Hamilton’s last in Formula One and he has said he is considering options outside of Mercedes, where team principal Toto Wolff’s future is also up in the air.    

“What happens behind closed doors is always private with whoever it is you end up sitting with,” Hamilton said in response to a question about Italian media reports that he had twice met Elkann.

“For many, many years I’ve never, ever sat down and considered other options because we’ve been just driving straight ahead into the path that we’ve been on...,” added the Briton after winning the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

“I know Toto is also looking at his options in terms of his future. So I’m waiting to see what he’s doing with that.”

Hamilton joined Mercedes in 2013 as a one-time champion, replacing seven times title-holder Michael Schumacher, and with the British-based team still battling in the midfield.

He now has six titles and 84 wins, seven shy of Schumacher’s all-time record of 91, and has averaged 10 a year since 2014.

Recommended

He can equal the German’s record title tally next season and the lure of going beyond that in one of the Italian team’s red cars could be too great to resist.

Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto, whose four-time champion driver Sebastian Vettel is out of contract at the end of 2020, praised Hamilton on Friday and said he was happy the Briton could be available.

Wolff said there was a 75% chance Hamilton would stay with Mercedes.

“But equally, there is a 25% chance that we are not in control of,” added the Austrian, who on Saturday said he was totally open to Hamilton speaking with Ferrari.

The Briton said any decision to leave would not be easy.

“I love where I am so it’s definitely not a quick decision to go do something else,” said Hamilton, who owns several Ferrari road cars.

“But of course it’s only smart and wise for me to sit and think of what I want, if it is the last period or stage in my career.”

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister