POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Everton investigate 'homophobic' chants at Chelsea fans
Everton said the club and Kick It Out had received reports of a homophobic chant being aimed at Chelsea’s fans by a small section of the home crowd during Saturday’s match.
Everton investigate 'homophobic' chants at Chelsea fans
Everton's Richarlison scores a goal against Chelsea during their Premier League match at Gooderson Park on December 7, 2019 / Reuters
December 9, 2019

Everton are working with anti-discrimination group Kick It Out to investigate reports of homophobic chanting by fans during their 3-1 win over Chelsea at Goodison Park, the Premier League club said on Sunday.

Everton said the club and Kick It Out had received reports of a homophobic chant being aimed at Chelsea’s fans by a small section of the home crowd during Saturday’s match.

Recommended

“Homophobia has no place within our stadium, our club, our community or our game. The club strongly condemns such behaviour and is carrying out a thorough investigation which will include liaison with Merseyside Police,” Everton said in a statement.

Saturday’s victory, under caretaker manager Duncan Ferguson, moved Everton up to 14th place with 17 points.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister