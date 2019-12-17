Bosnia police on Monday arrested five genocide museum employees suspected of embezzling money from the two institutions in the country dedicated to the victims of its 1990s conflict.

Jasmin Meskovic, who heads the Association of Detainees of Bosnia, was among those arrested, a spokeswoman from the prosecutors' office said.

Meskovic is "suspected of having organised, since July 2017, a group of people (who were)... selling forged entry tickets (and) keeping the collected money," spokeswoman Azra Bavcic said.

Meskovic is one of the museums founders and co-president of the body that manages them.

The amount of money that was allegedly embezzled has not been disclosed.