An original score of two minuets composed by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart when he was just 16 are to be put up for auction in Paris later this month, Sotheby's said on Thursday.

The asking price for the handwritten score dating from 1772 has been set at 150,000-200,000 euros ($166,000-220,000), the auction house said.

It goes on sale on November 18.

"It's the only version," said Simon Maguire, a specialist in musical manuscripts at Sotheby's in London.

"Mozart always wrote first versions" without subsequently reworking them, "unlike Beethoven who revised (his scores) endlessly," the expert said.

The minuets -- which are types of dances -- have never been published and the autograph score contains a few corrections and minor modifications, including one or two that might be in the hand of Mozart's father, Leopold.