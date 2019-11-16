Azerbaijan has hosted the second World Religious Leaders Summit in the country's capital, Baku.

Religious leaders from more than 30 countries attended the event to discuss ways to tackle a range of issues and build dialogue.

"I would like to say that this could be a starting point for something big. I know that many of the participants are going home from Azerbaijan and trying to share these ideas and these methodologies at home," said clergyman Lennart Koskinen.