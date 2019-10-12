CULTURE
3 MIN READ
Actor Cuba Gooding Jr to face new charges in groping case
The "Jerry Maguire" star is facing a new undisclosed charge in his sexual misconduct case and will arraigned in a state criminal court next week to hear the indictment against him.
Actor Cuba Gooding Jr to face new charges in groping case
Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. appears in New York State Criminal Court in the Manhattan borough of New York, US, on October 10, 2019. / Reuters
October 12, 2019

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr’s who is facing a trial on charges of groping a woman will be slapped with new charges against him in connection with another incident, prosecutors said.

Gooding is expected to appear in Manhattan Supreme Court on Tuesday to enter a plea to the new charges, which are not yet public, according to the office of Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance.

Gooding won a supporting actor Oscar in 1997 for “Jerry Maguire” and is known for his roles in films including “A Few Good Men” and “The Butler” and the television miniseries “The People v OJ Simpson.”

He had been scheduled to go to trial on the original charges on Thursday, but the additional charges mean the trial will be delayed. A new date has not yet been set.

Gooding’s lawyer, Mark Heller, said video from the bar where his client was accused of groping the woman “clearly shows that there was no groping or crime.”

“Clearly the prosecutor was not prepared to proceed to trial in this case,” he said.

Recommended

Heller said he did not have any details about the new charges.

“I doubt it’s anything that’s credible,” he said.

Gooding, 51, was charged with one misdemeanor count of forcible touching in June after an unidentified woman said the actor had touched her breasts in a bar. He has denied the allegation.

Gooding, who is divorced, is one of dozens of men in politics, entertainment, sports and the business world who have been accused of sexual misconduct since allegations against movie producer Harvey Weinstein triggered the #MeToo movement.

Weinstein is to stand trial in New York later this year on charges of rape and assault involving two women. He has denied any non-consensual sex.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
Palestinian actor haunted by nightmares after playing paramedic in searing Hind Rajab movie
By Melis Alemdar
India imposes security restrictions in Ladakh after clashes
Trump lashes out at Jimmy Kimmel as comedian brands alleged govt pressure ‘anti-American’
Saudi Arabia's grand mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al-Sheikh, dies
Turkish first lady showcases Anatolia’s heritage, calls for global action on Gaza
How a Turkish aid agency is helping children in Somalia with education and social initiatives
Disney reinstates Jimmy Kimmel show after backlash over Charlie Kirk monologue
Dembele becomes first Black Muslim to claim the Ballon d’Or
Türkiye’s Gobeklitepe to be showcased in Germany with a special exhibition in 2026
Pop icon Dua Lipa sacks manager over smear campaign against pro-Palestinian band Kneecap
Stolen, sold, melted: The tragic fate of Pharaoh Amenemope’s 3,000-year-old bracelet
Calls for Israel boycott grow as celebrities, artists speak out on Gaza
France hosts UNESCO conference honouring Kyrgyz writer Chinghiz Aitmatov
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar