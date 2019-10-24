In Pakistan's Balochistan province, health workers consider it a productive workday when they are able to vaccinate enough children with polio shots - supported by their parents - as they pass from house to house in the provincial capital city of Quetta.

Once a vaccine is administered, the health workers mark the child's house to record it, while police and security officers keep a watchful eye.

But while things here are going smoothly, in the wider battle against the deadly polio virus - which remains stubbornly entrenched in parts of Pakistan and neighbouring Afghanistan - the country is struggling.

In a statement issued on 3 October 2019, the World Health Organisation said it was "gravely concerned" by an increase in polio cases in Pakistan.

Rashid Razaq, the Co-ordinator of the Polio Emergency Operation Centre in Baluchistan, says the situation is worrying.

"This year so far in Pakistan we have reported about 76 cases, and our contribution from Baluchistan has been seven, unfortunately. The seven cases have been reported from four different districts, which include Killa Abdullah - we have three - Jaffarabad - two - and Quetta - one. And now recently one in Harnai," he says.

That recent rise contrasts with a trend in recent years of gradual improvement.

This year there have been at least 72 cases of polio in Pakistan after only eight in 2018.

Pakistani officials say, the rise this year might be partly due to continuous traffic across the border between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Scepticism from families is also part of the picture, they say, while attacks on health workers have been a concern.

In April a health worker and two policemen escorting vaccination teams were killed in separate attacks.

According to conservative estimates, at least 70 officials associated with the polio programme have been killed in Pakistan in the last seven years.

"(There is) suspicion about the vaccine service efficacy as well. So there are various reasons for that, whereas the lack of co-operation from the community, well as well as the quality of the complaints are so that we could not administer two drops to a child. All of these aspects needs to be improved," concedes Razaq.

Here in the village of Chaman, close to the border between Pakistan and Afghanistan, 11-year-old Hassan Khan is living with polio.

His father, Nisar, urges other parents to get their children vaccinated.

But in part of Pakistan, parental suspicion runs deep.