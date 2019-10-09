AC Milan sacked coach Marco Giampaolo after the team lost four of their first seven Serie A games of the season, the club said on Tuesday.

Giampaolo was appointed in June and tasked with trying to end the club’s eight-year trophy drought and take them back to the Champions League after a six-season absence.

Yet his tenure got off to a terrible start and he was ousted despite the club ending a three-match losing streak with victory over Genoa on Saturday.

“AC Milan announces it has relieved Mr. Marco Giampaolo from his position as coach of the First Team. The Club is grateful to Marco for the work carried out and wishes him all the best to come in his professional career,” the club said in a statement.