An emaciated 70-year-old elephant who caused a social media outcry after being forced to take part in an annual Buddhist pageant in Sri Lanka has died, officials said on Wednesday.

The government has ordered an autopsy for Tikiri, a domesticated Asian elephant who died Tuesday night in Kegalle, 80 kilometres east of the capital Colombo, a wildlife department official said.

Elephant expert Jayantha Jayewardene said the jumbo had been ill-treated.

"Tikiri was severely undernourished," Jayewardene said. "It is a wonder that she lived this long."

Tikiri was withdrawn from the finale of the annual Temple of the Tooth pageant in Kandy last month after a social media firestorm erupted against parading the feeble animal.

Human use and abuse of animals

Animal lovers lambasted authorities for forcing the aged beast to parade several kilometres wearing elaborate attire at the hugely popular night festival.