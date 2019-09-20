Kotaro Matsushima's first hat trick for Japan proved a vital one, since it helped the Rugby World Cup host overcome an error-strewn start to beat unfancied Russia 30-10 in the tournament's opening match on Friday.

He also became Japan's first World Cup hat-trick scorer. The pacey right winger's finishing proved the difference, because Japan was otherwise sloppy against a lowly ranked, but tenacious, Russia.

Even though he also became just the third player from a tier two rugby nation to score three in a World Cup match, he deflected the praise.

"The job was from the forwards, so I appreciate the work from the guys," Matsushima said.

TRT World’s Lance Santos brings more from Tokyo, Japan.

His coach Jamie Joseph agreed, joking that finishers get too much praise.

"That's what the Ferraris on the sides get," Joseph said, smiling. "But the forwards do a lot of the hard work."

The tournament is being hosted in Asia for the first time and the players felt it – even more so after a tradition-packed opening ceremony drawing on Japan's cultural heritage and its path toward embracing rugby.

"We made a lot of unforced errors. Our kicking game was pretty poor tonight," Joseph said. "The first mistake was from kickoff and all of a sudden we were under pressure. ... We sucked it up and got out of trouble."

The Tokyo Stadium crowd was stunned after four minutes as fullback William Tupou missed a routine catch under no pressure to allow left winger Kirill Golosnitskiy an easy converted try. Another first: The quickest opening-match try in tournament history.

"There was a bit of magic with us but it wasn't for long enough," Russia coach Lyn Jones said. "It's playing at an intensity and focus the players just aren't used to."

Japan equalized seven minutes later, as Tupou's looping pass set up Matsushima in the right corner, followed by a woefully botched conversion attempt from flyhalf Yu Tamura.