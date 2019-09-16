Jay Jenkins says he hesitated when a buddy suggested they vape CBD (cannabidiol).

"It'll relax you," the friend assured.

The vapour that Jenkins inhaled didn't relax him. After two puffs, he ended up in a coma.

That's because the vapour he inhaled wasn't CBD, a natural cannabis compound that marketers say can treat a range of ailments without getting users high.

Instead, the vape was spiked with a powerful, man-made street drug.

Some operators are cashing in on the CBD craze by substituting cheap and illegal synthetic marijuana for real CBD in vapes and edibles such as gummy bears, an Associated Press (AP) investigation found.

Spiked vapes have sent dozens of people like Jenkins to emergency rooms over the last two years.

Yet people behind the products have operated with impunity, in part because the business has boomed so fast that regulators haven't caught up while drug-enforcement agents have higher priorities.

Playing Russian roulette