Malaria can be eradicated within a generation and the World Health Organization (WHO) should not shy away from this "goal of epic proportions", global health experts said on Sunday.

In a major report that contradicted the conclusions of a WHO-led malaria review last month, 41 specialists said a future free of malaria – one of the world's oldest and deadliest diseases – can be achieved as early as 2050.

To meet that target, however, governments, scientists and public health leaders need to inject more money and innovation into fighting the disease and the mosquitoes that carry it, the report said – something that will require "ambition, commitment and partnership like never before".

TRT World spoke to Melanie Renshaw, the co-Chair of RBM: Partnership to End Malaria, for her views on the new report.

"For too long, malaria eradication has been a distant dream, but now we have evidence that malaria can and should be eradicated by 2050," said Richard Feachem, director of the Global Health Group at the University of California, San Francisco, who co-chaired a review of malaria eradication commissioned by The Lancet journal.

"We must ... challenge ourselves with ambitious targets and commit to the bold action needed to meet them," he added.

The Lancet Commission's view comes a few weeks after the WHO published its own report on whether malaria can be wiped out, concluding that eradication cannot be achieved any time soon, and that setting unrealistic goals with unknown costs and endpoints could lead to "frustration and backlashes".