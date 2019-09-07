India on Saturday lost communication with its spacecraft just before it was due to land near the South Pole of the moon, the country's space agency said.

The fate of the lander — whether it crashed or landed — wasn't immediately known.

"The Vikram lander descent was (ongoing) as planned and normal performance was observed," Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman K. Sivan said in the control room at the southern city of Bangalore.

"Subsequently the communication from lander to ground station was lost. The data is being analysed," he said.

'Full confidence'

Speaking to disappointed scientists, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he has "full confidence" in the country's space programme.

Modi said "in spite of facing obstacles, our determination has not been weakened, rather it has strengthened."

"We will look back at this journey and effort with great satisfaction," he added.

A successful landing would have made India just the fourth country to land a vessel on the lunar surface, and only the third nation to operate a robotic rover there.

The roughly $140 million mission, known as Chandrayaan-2, was intended to study permanently shadowed moon craters that are thought to contain water deposits that were confirmed by the Chandrayaan-1 mission in 2008.

India's achievements in space have been hailed by Modi as a symbol of the country's rising ambition as a global power.

Complex manoeuvre

The unmanned mission though is about more than national pride, with scientists hoping for vital information enabling humans to stay on the Moon and use it as a pitstop on the way to Mars.

Vikram, the lander of Chandrayaan 2, was scheduled to touch down between 2000-2100 GMT Friday.

Around four hours later, the lunar rover was supposed to have emerged. But with communication down, there's no saying what could happen.

Landing is a complex manoeuvre, with Kailasavadivoo Sivan, the head of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), calling it "15 minutes of terror".

"It is like suddenly somebody comes and gives you a newborn baby in your hands. Will you be able to hold without proper support?," Sivan told news channel NDTV.

"The baby will move this way, that way but we should hold it," he said.

