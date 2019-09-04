Five centuries ago, arriving in what is now Mexico, the Spanish conquistadors banned an indigenous game involving a heavy ball, circular stone goals and human sacrifice.

Now, a group of young players are bringing the game back to life for the first time in Mexico City ⁠— without the human sacrifice — at the site of an old garbage dump.

The players proudly tie thick leather belts around their waists as they prepare to play "ulama," as it is known in the Nahuatl language. The game is a mixture of sport, ritual and ceremony; its promoters aim to help at-risk youth in a downtrodden neighbourhood on the Mexican capital's north side.

The centuries-old game

Pre-Columbian ballgames dating back thousands of years were once played across a broad swathe of the Americas by civilizations including the Mayas, Incas and Aztecs, and they have been revived elsewhere in Mexico and the region in modern times.

But this is the first time in half a millennium that there has been a place in Mexico City, once the capital of the Aztec empire, to play the game known in Spanish as "juego de pelota."

"The game had been forgotten," says Emmanuel Kakalotl, who coaches players at the cultural centre where the new ulama court was built.

"It was toppled 500 years ago, but now we're raising it up again," he told AFP.

Wearing their traditional belts and loincloths, his players hit the nearly four-kilogram (nine-pound) rubber ball with their hips, trying to send it through a vertical stone ring six metres (20 feet) high.

The game is played by teams of one to seven players.

Centuries ago, they were all men. But here, the game is open to women, too.

"We're women-warriors at heart, because it isn't easy. Not just anyone can play this sport. It takes a lot of practice, and your body takes a beating," says Beatriz Campos, 25.