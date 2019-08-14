Champions League winners Liverpool won the Super Cup 5-4 on penalties against Chelsea after the game ended 2-2 following extra-time on Wednesday.

With the first nine penalties all converted, Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham saw his effort blocked by the legs of Liverpool keeper Adrian to hand victory to Juergen Klopp's side.

Chelsea went ahead in the 36th minute when N'Golo Kante drove from midfield and found Christian Pulisic, who turned inside and delivered the perfect through ball for Olivier Giroud to confidently slot home.

American Pulisic then beat Adrian with a fine shot after a swift run down the flank but the effort was ruled out for offside.