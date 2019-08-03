POLITICS
3 MIN READ
San Francisco airport bans sale of plastic bottles
A new rule at San Francisco International Airport will be banning the sale of single-use plastic bottles as part of a five-year plan to lower landfill waste, net carbon emissions and net energy use to zero.
San Francisco airport bans sale of plastic bottles
Plastic bottles of water are seen for sale at a store in San Francisco Aug, 2, 2019 / AP
August 3, 2019

San Francisco International Airport is banning the sale of single-use plastic bottles and will require fliers to buy refillable bottles if they're not already carrying their own, US media reported on Friday.

The new rule comes into effect on August 20, the San Francisco Chronicle reported, and is part of a five-year plan to lower landfill waste, net carbon emissions and net energy use to zero.

"We're the first airport that we're aware of to implement this change," airport spokesman Doug Yakel told the newspaper.

"We're on the leading edge for the industry, and we want to push the boundaries of sustainability initiatives," he said.

The ban will apply to all restaurants, cafes and vending machines, though not to planes using the airport. 

It exempts brands of flavored water.

Filtered water is provided for free at 100 "hydration stations," where flyers can top up glass or metal bottles.

Recommended

The airport describes itself as an "industry leader" in sustainability, installing solar panels and instructing all tenants to use fully compostable food ware including straws and utensils.

Airports in Dubai and India have announced similar plastic bottle bans, but have yet to fully implement them.

The city of San Francisco banned the sale of plastic water bottles on city-owned property back in 2014, but allowed delays and granted certain exemptions.

Global plastic production has grown rapidly, and is currently at more than 400 million tons per year. 

Single-use items represent about 70 percent of the plastic waste littering the marine environment.

Each year, a million birds and more than 100,000 marine mammals worldwide are injured or killed by becoming entangled in plastic or ingesting it through the food chain.

Canada and the European Union have pledged to ban single-use plastics starting in 2021.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister