The Arab Gulf Cup Football Federation announced on Monday that the 24th edition of the Arabian Gulf Cup will be held in Qatar’s capital Doha in late 2019.

In a meeting attended by representatives of Kuwait, Oman, Iraq and Yemen, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Executive Bureau confirmed the date of the 24th version of the tournament.

Two years ago, the last Arab Gulf Cup was held in Kuwait and was won by Oman with a line up of eight teams.

This year, it will be held without teams from three states. Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates have announced they will not be taking part. The trio have been boycotting the host country, Qatar, since June 5, 2017.

That leaves just five countries for this year’s tournament. In addition to title-holders Oman and host Qatar, Iraq, Kuwait and Yemen will also be playing matches.

The Secretary General of the Gulf Union Jassim al Rumaihi said in a statement that the tournament will proceed whether or not the three holdout teams participate. The tournament will be held as a one-round league system, he told Qatari media outlets.

A similar politically-motivated withdrawal occurred during 1990, when Iraq did not take part in the tournament in Kuwait and invaded the country months later.