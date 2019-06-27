POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Forest fires rage in Spain's Catalonia
Temperatures soared in Spain amid European heatwave, causing wildfire to devour land as hundreds of firefighters battled the blaze through the night.
Forest fires rage in Spain's Catalonia
This photo, taken on June 26, 2019, shows a ravaged forest near Tarragona, Spain. / AP
June 27, 2019

A Spanish forest fire raged out of control on Thursday amid a European heatwave, devouring land as hundreds of firefighters battled through the night, local authorities said.

The blaze broke out Wednesday afternoon in Torre del Espanol in the northeast region of Catalonia and by Thursday had destroyed more than 5,500 hectares, the regional government said.

The fire could eventually devour 20,000 hectares in what was presented as an "extreme risk," a statement said.

The blaze raged several kilometres from the Asco nuclear plant, but officials said the site was not at risk since winds were blowing the flames away from it.

"The difficulties are such that we can't talk about a fire that is under control or in the extinction phase, but rather, that we're at a moment when the blaze is getting bigger," regional interior Minister Miquel Buch told Catalan radio.

TRT World's Craig Vermay reports. 

Worst blaze in 20 years

Recommended

Some 350 firefighters backed by around 120 soldiers and 15 aerial tanker aircraft were at the scene of the blaze, the worst in Catalonia in the last 20 years.

Buch said it might have been caused by "an accumulation of manure in a farm that generated enough heat to explode and generate sparks."

The fire spread quickly due to strong winds and soaring temperatures.

Firefighters said that the heat [and the steep terrain that make it hard to reach the flames] were hampering efforts to control the blaze.

"It's complicated. We won't get it stabilised today," regional firefighting chief Manuel Pardo told Spanish public TV.

Around 30 people have been evacuated from their homes and five roads have been shut, the regional government said. Many evacuees told Spanish media they fled with just the clothes on their backs.

The charred land includes vineyards, olive groves and fruit trees.

Meteorologists blame a blast of hot air from northern Africa for scorching temperatures early in the European summer, which could send thermometers above 40 degrees Celsius in France, Spain and Greece on Thursday and Friday.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat