Robert Pattinson picked as the new Batman: report
The 33-year-old "Twilight" star is set to play the superhero in a movie called "The Batman" which is expected to release in June 2021.
(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 30, 2018 US actor Robert Pattinson arrives at the Marrakech International Film festival, on November 30, 2018 in the city of Marrakesh Robert Pattinson is going to star as the famed DC Comics hero in "The Batman" produced by Warner Bros and directed by Matt Reeves according to several Hollywood specialised media. / AFP
June 1, 2019

Robert Pattinson has been chosen as the new Batman, beating out several other actors, including Nicholas Hoult, to play the Caped Crusader, Variety said Friday.

The 33-year-old "Twilight" heartthrob is set to play the vigilante superhero in a standalone movie called "The Batman," under the direction of Matt Reeves, who was behind the last two "Planet of the Apes" sequels, the entertainment magazine said.

Filming is slated to start in the coming months with a release date expected in June 2021.

A Warner Bros spokeswoman would not confirm the news to AFP, saying only: "I can confirm that we are in negotiations." Pattinson's agent did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Pattinson, who shot to fame as teenage vampire Edward Cullen in the "Twilight" saga, has avoided the spotlight in recent years, evolving from a teenage heartthrob to an indie darling.

He recently starred in acclaimed French director Claire Denis's sci-fi mystery "High Life," which earned him critical praise.

He also stars in "The Lighthouse," a dark fantasy horror film that was also well received at this year's Cannes Film Festival.

As Batman, Pattinson will be replacing Ben Affleck who retired from the role after playing Bruce Wayne in 2016's "Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice" and 2017's "Justice League."

