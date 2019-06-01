Robert Pattinson has been chosen as the new Batman, beating out several other actors, including Nicholas Hoult, to play the Caped Crusader, Variety said Friday.

The 33-year-old "Twilight" heartthrob is set to play the vigilante superhero in a standalone movie called "The Batman," under the direction of Matt Reeves, who was behind the last two "Planet of the Apes" sequels, the entertainment magazine said.

Filming is slated to start in the coming months with a release date expected in June 2021.

A Warner Bros spokeswoman would not confirm the news to AFP, saying only: "I can confirm that we are in negotiations." Pattinson's agent did not immediately respond to requests for comment.