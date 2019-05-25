Renaissance genius Leonardo da Vinci's litany of exquisite but unfinished work shows he probably had an attention disorder common to modern society.

That is the view of psychiatry professor Marco Catani, who believes Attention Deficit and Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) explains both da Vinci's chronic procrastination and his creative drive in the arts and sciences.

"I am confident ADHD is the most convincing and scientifically plausible hypothesis to explain Leonardo's difficulty in finishing his works," Catani, of King's College in London, argued in a scientific paper published on Friday.

Even the Italian's most famous work, the Mona Lisa portrait, was not completely finished.

Most commonly recognised in children, ADHD is now increasingly being diagnosed in adults, including people with successful careers. Symptoms include an inability to complete tasks, mind-wandering, and mental and physical restlessness.

Laying out his hypothesis in the scientific journal BRAIN, Catani said historical records show da Vinci's struggles with sticking to tasks were pervasive from childhood.

Accounts from biographers and contemporaries show he was constantly on the go, Catani said, often jumping from task to task. And like many people with ADHD, da Vinci got very little sleep and often worked continuously night-and-day.