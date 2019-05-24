Swedish teenage activist Greta Thunberg urged European politicians on Friday to focus on the climate crisis instead of “bickering,” as children walked out of classes around the world to back her demands for urgent action to curb carbon emissions.

With the 28 countries of the European Union voting to choose the bloc’s next parliament this week, 16-year-old Thunberg said the threat of societal breakdown posed by runaway climate change overshadows every other campaign issue.

"If the EU were to decide to seriously fight the climate crisis, it would mean a decisive global change. And the EU election should reasonably only be about this. But it isn’t. Not at all," Thunberg told thousands of supporters gathered in Kungstradgarden Square in Stockholm’s banking district.

"This election campaign is about politicians bickering with other politicians about other issues that in a bigger perspective won’t be of any significance at all," she said.

By 1600 GMT, at least 300,000 young people had joined the strike in more than 1,780 cities in 128 countries, according to an early tally on the website of the Fridays for Future movement, a network of young climate protesters.

The numbers were expected to climb significantly as protesters gathered in North and South America and more rallies were added to the count. An estimated 1.5 million young people took part in a previous global school strike on March 15.

Climate change has moved up the political agenda this year, with fears among young, first-time voters that they will bear the brunt of global warming spurring a wave of support for Green candidates.

But much of the debate during European campaigning has focused on issues such as immigration and austerity, rather than exploring how society might convert to a low-carbon economic model in time to avert the grimmest climate scenarios.

TRT World'sShamim Chowdhury reports.

Thunberg has emerged as an iconic figure since she began her protest for climate action alone in August outside the Swedish parliament. She has won a nomination for a Nobel Peace Prize, featured on the cover of Time magazine and travelled Europe by train to lambast senior figures in government and industry.

Children, teenagers and adults who had felt powerless in the face of the climate crisis have rallied behind the Fridays for Future movement in the hope of forcing politicians and business leaders to heed the warnings of scientists.